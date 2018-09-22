TOOELE VALLEY — Utah and Nitro Circus have always been a unique combination that has resulted in some of the greatest progression within the action sports community.

This weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) is just that, a winning progressive combination as Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus ringleader, and Nitro Circus once again bring the Nitro World Games to Utah.

Returning to the competition lineup is the crowd favorite freestyle motocross best trick, but many within the industry think that the new addition of Nitro Rallycross (NRX) might be the highlight of the weekend as the track created by Pastrana is a first of its kind track. Pastrana will compete in the Rallycross event, the first time Pastrana has been an athlete in the Nitro World Games.

For those not familiar with Rallycross, Pastrana was all smiles talking about it, but reiterated that it’s best seen, not just read about.

“Rallycross is motocross with a roll cage,” said Pastrana. “Taking the most exciting elements from different rally formats we are bringing it into an exciting head to head race environment where the fans can see everything in one location rather than a spread-out course. And, in typical Nitro World Games fashion, we progress the industry by building the biggest jumps ever seen on a rallycross course to date.”

Tanner Foust, global rallycross champion and a driver in Nitro Rallycross, knows he has his hands full with the course this weekend.

“This track is exactly what you would imagine it would be from the mind of Travis Pastrana,” said Foust. “Big banked turns and massive jumps creates a spectacle that from a fan's standpoint has to be stunning, but from a driver standpoint, it’s eye-opening. Honestly, driving this course feels like you are in a video game. It is such a cool feeling. Having the vision to create a radical track like this is one thing, but to be able to have the ability to follow through all the way to competition ready is a game changer for the industry.”

Timmy Hansen, FIA World Rallycross driver and son of 14-time European rallycross champion Kenneth Hansen, knows what he is talking about when he speaks glowingly about the event and what the venue at UMC provides.

“First of all, to take this idea from a vision to reality is an incredible achievement,” said Hansen. “In testing of the track, it feels like nothing I have ever raced before. Transitioning from massive jumps to banked turns is an incredible feeling. There are so many possibilities created within this track. Most often in rally racing, there is one line, and as a driver you have to find a way to optimize that one line to win the race. With this track for the Nitro World Games, it breeds creativity in driving, and that is rare and unique. You have to drive by feeling, and that is what makes it so incredible.”

Hansen echoed similar thoughts on how this track changes rally racing.

“Rally race cars are capable of so many extreme things, but the courses that we race on do not showcase what the car can do,” said Hansen. “This track challenges the car and driver to their full potential. Car and driver have to work together beautifully to achieve the win. This is the direction we need to be moving as an industry, it is better than I imagined.”

For the past two years of the Nitro World Games, the competition has been at Rice-Eccles Stadium, but this year, the move to Utah Motorsports Campus means so much more for the future of the games.

“We needed a permanent track with the proper resources to move huge amounts of dirt,” said Pastrana. “We needed a location with a top-level pit area and amenities for the teams. We needed a place that had entertainment for the entire family (like go-karting) that already had restaurants and locations for food trucks and playgrounds set up. We found all of that and much more at the Utah Motorsports Campus. And keeping to our roots in Utah, 'the State of Sport' was the cherry on top. Truly a no-brainer for Nitro Circus.”

Nitro Rallycross Saturday and Sunday can be watched in person or on Velocity. For information and tickets, visit http://www.nitroworldgames.com/tickets.