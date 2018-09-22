Tony Finau heads into the final round of the PGA Tour's Tour Championship in a tie for sixth place after a 3-under-par 67 Saturday at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta. He stands seven shots behind leader Tiger Woods at 5-under-par 205 going into Sunday’s final round.

Finau’s chances of winning the tournament are slim, as are his chances of capturing the season-long FedEx Cup championship. Finau stands in fourth place in the FedEx Cup standings and likely needs to jump into at least a tie for second place in the tournament and hope that Justin Rose, who is tied for second with Rory McIlroy, four shots ahead of Finau, has a poor final day and falls several spots on the final leaderboard.

Finau played the front nine in 1-over par Saturday with three bogeys, but came back with four birdies on the back nine at holes 10, 11, 17 and 18. If he stays in the top 10, it will mark his fourth straight top-10 finish in the FedEx playoffs and 12th top-10 finish of the season.