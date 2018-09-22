Saturday's game between BYU and McNeese State in Provo was expected to be a blowout in favor of the home team. The Cougars lead 24-3 at halftime, but that didn't come before some early struggles.
Twitter users reacted to both the good and the bad from the first two quarters.
THE BAD
McNeese State jumped out to a 3-0 lead as BYU had a hard time getting going, especially offensively.
THE GOOD
The Cougars bounced back to score 24 points in the second quarter thanks to two touchdowns from Lopini Katoa, one on a great catch from Talon Shumway and a field goal from Skyler Southam.
Shumway's catch came on a fade route, a play that often doesn't yield the desired result for an offense.
Still, at halftime some fans were frustrated with BYU's throwing game.
And here's a video of Cosmo's head coming off. Really.