Saturday's game between BYU and McNeese State in Provo was expected to be a blowout in favor of the home team. The Cougars lead 24-3 at halftime, but that didn't come before some early struggles.

Twitter users reacted to both the good and the bad from the first two quarters.

THE BAD

McNeese State jumped out to a 3-0 lead as BYU had a hard time getting going, especially offensively.

Man, we start slow at home. So frustrating. — LJ (@LJoyce11) September 22, 2018

How long till BYU realizes it’s not a bye week? — James Hansen (@hansenjames) September 22, 2018

Just like in basketball, BYU football generally plays to the level of their opponents...for better or worse — Ken 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@okelleykm) September 22, 2018

How #BYU would it be to beat Wisconsin and then come back and lose to an FCS at home?🤷‍♂️ — Aaron M. Kinser (@AaronK_MN) September 22, 2018

Better wake up they call em trap games for a reason. #byu — Josh (@JoshuatheBold) September 22, 2018

That was a bad quarter. Didn’t show up to play. — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) September 22, 2018

THE GOOD

The Cougars bounced back to score 24 points in the second quarter thanks to two touchdowns from Lopini Katoa, one on a great catch from Talon Shumway and a field goal from Skyler Southam.

BYU turning it up now. It's getting ugly — I'm Color Blind (@thejustinkemple) September 22, 2018

BYU’s offensive line is fun to watch. They are getting pancakes and pushing people around. They need Squally Canada healthy for next week though. I’d love to see them give the reps to Katoa for the rest of the game. — KYLE F GUNTHER (@GuntherESPN700) September 22, 2018

Love the way BYU is running the ball. — Brian Grimmett (@briangrimmett) September 22, 2018

Sit Squally. This game ain't worth his ankle. — Garrett McClintock (@GJMcClintock) September 22, 2018

Shumway's catch came on a fade route, a play that often doesn't yield the desired result for an offense.

#BYU completes their first fade route in 13 seasons — Academics!!! (@Y4LYFE) September 22, 2018

BYU is now 1/347 on the corner fade. — Ryan Oaks (@ryanoaks) September 22, 2018

Still, at halftime some fans were frustrated with BYU's throwing game.

BYU's passing attack needs so much work man — Chase (@chasehanson77) September 22, 2018

How can BYU sustain winning against big teams when Mangum goes 50% completion and less than 100 yards per game? — Brett Hadley (@bhadley16) September 22, 2018

And here's a video of Cosmo's head coming off. Really.