OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma— The actions of a 28-year-old Utah man caused a Delta flight headed from Salt Lake City to Orlando to land unexpectedly at Will Rogers World Airport, according to police.

Derek Maas of Clearfield had become intoxicated prior to boarding the flight and had asked flight attendants on Delta flight 2603 for more drinks, according to KFOR, Oklahoma's News Channel 4. Flight attendants refused to serve him additional drinks.

Maas then turned on the attendants, according to the news report, shouting obscenities and eventually "head-butting" a male flight attendant, which led to a fight aboard the aircraft.

The Delta pilot landed the flight in Oklahoma City at about 1:40 a.m. Friday and Maas was arrested. Police there said he was "extremely intoxicated," according to the KFOR report.

Delta Airlines issued a statement applauding its crew for "quick action and professionalism" during the "unruly and violent" incident on board.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew are always Delta's top priority."

The flight continued to Orlando without Maas, arriving two hours late, according to Delta.

Maas was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for investigation of public intoxication and the incident is also under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.