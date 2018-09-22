Dixie State women’s volleyball team won its sixth straight and remained tied atop the RMAC standings after a dominant 3-0 sweep of Adams State on Saturday afternoon inside the DSU SAC.

DSU (11-2, 6-0 RMAC) never trailed in the opening two frames as the Trailblazers posted 25-12 and 25-19 set wins to go up 2-0 in the match. Dixie State opened the match with a 7-1 run and outscored the Grizzlies (5-9, 2-4 RMAC), 16-6, to close out the opening stanza, and then scored eight of the first 10 points of the second set to breeze to the six-point win.

Adams State led just twice in the decisive third stanza, but the Trailblazers put the match out of reach with nine-straight points as part of a closing 19-8 run to coast to the 25-14 set win.

Dixie State posted the second-highest hitting percentage in the program’s NCAA era as the Trailblazers hit .430 with 43 kills to just six hitting errors. Sophomore Megan Treanor led the way with 14 kills (with no errors in 21 attempts) and hit .667, which is the second-highest single match percentage in program history. Treanor also collected her team-high sixth double-double with 10 assists.

Meanwhile, junior To’a Faleao-Baich connected for nine kills and hit .421 overall, and senior Malary Marshall tallied six kills and hit an even .500 to go with three aces and two total blocks. In all, DSU had 10 aces in the match, including three each for Faleao-Baich and sophomore Jordyn Nelson, who also dished out 22 assists.

Dixie State’s defense limited the Grizzlies to a .156 hitting percentage and forced 17 ASU attack errors. The Trailblazers collected nine total team blocks, with freshman Miranda Marshall and senior Shannon Sorenson (two solo) each tallying three total blocks.

Dixie State heads back out on the road for a pair of crucial RMAC matches next weekend, beginning with a possible first-place showdown at conference co-leader Colorado School of Mines in Golden on Friday, Sept. 28. DSU will then travel to Colorado Springs to square off against UCCS on Saturday, Sept. 29.