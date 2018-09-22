Robert Casey
Aubrey Saunders-Adams serves up a ball in a scrimmage match earlier this season. Saunders-Adams led WSU with six blocks in the four-set loss to Northern Arizona.

Weber State women's volleyball fell in four sets to Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats struggled to get things rolling in the first set as the Lumberjacks got a 10-4 jump on WSU. NAU then went on a 10-2 run taking an 18-7 lead over Weber State. The Wildcats managed a 6-1 run late in the set, but it wasn't enough. NAU claimed the first set, 25-16.

In the second set, Weber State found some footing and kept things tied, 8-8, early in the set. NAU, however, pounded out another 10-2 run taking an 18-10 lead over Weber State. The Wildcats put up a 9-1 run with the help of a strong service performance by Rylin Roberts. The second set was all tied up at 22-22, and NAU went on a 3-0 run to finish the set with a 25-23 win over WSU.

NAU had a two-set lead going into the third set.

Weber State showed up to play in the third set. WSU was down 6-9, and Weber State tied everything up, 11-11, with the help of two blocks by Aubrey Saunders-Adams and Andrea Hale. Weber State put up a 3-0 run in the homestretch of the set, taking a 23-20 lead. NAU answered with three-consecutive points to tie things up at 23-23.

A kill by Megan Gneiting put the third set at set point in favor of the Wildcats. Sam Schies and Kennedy Red came up with a huge block to give WSU the third set. WSU now trailed NAU, one set to two.

In the fourth set, Weber State lagged to an 11-3 deficit to Northern Arizona. A strong serving performance by Helena Khouri started a 7-3 run for the Wildcats that brought WSU within two points. The 7-3 run wasn't enough to capture any momentum, and NAU powered through to a 25-17 finish.

The Wildcats were led by Hale and Gneiting who each had 14 kills. Khouri led WSU defensively with 14 digs, and Saunders-Adams had six blocks.

Weber State ended the match with 45 kills from 143 attacks and 28 errors for a .119 percentage. WSU had totals of 53 digs and 11.0 team blocks.

Northern Arizona had 58 kills, 145 attacks and 24 errors for a .234 hitting percentage. NAU also had 65 digs and seven total team blocks.

Weber State is now 6-5 overall on the season and 1-1 in Big Sky Conference action. WSU will return to Ogden and next host Idaho and Eastern Washington.

