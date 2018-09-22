Weber State women's volleyball fell in four sets to Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats struggled to get things rolling in the first set as the Lumberjacks got a 10-4 jump on WSU. NAU then went on a 10-2 run taking an 18-7 lead over Weber State. The Wildcats managed a 6-1 run late in the set, but it wasn't enough. NAU claimed the first set, 25-16.

In the second set, Weber State found some footing and kept things tied, 8-8, early in the set. NAU, however, pounded out another 10-2 run taking an 18-10 lead over Weber State. The Wildcats put up a 9-1 run with the help of a strong service performance by Rylin Roberts. The second set was all tied up at 22-22, and NAU went on a 3-0 run to finish the set with a 25-23 win over WSU.

NAU had a two-set lead going into the third set.

Weber State showed up to play in the third set. WSU was down 6-9, and Weber State tied everything up, 11-11, with the help of two blocks by Aubrey Saunders-Adams and Andrea Hale. Weber State put up a 3-0 run in the homestretch of the set, taking a 23-20 lead. NAU answered with three-consecutive points to tie things up at 23-23.

A kill by Megan Gneiting put the third set at set point in favor of the Wildcats. Sam Schies and Kennedy Red came up with a huge block to give WSU the third set. WSU now trailed NAU, one set to two.

In the fourth set, Weber State lagged to an 11-3 deficit to Northern Arizona. A strong serving performance by Helena Khouri started a 7-3 run for the Wildcats that brought WSU within two points. The 7-3 run wasn't enough to capture any momentum, and NAU powered through to a 25-17 finish.

The Wildcats were led by Hale and Gneiting who each had 14 kills. Khouri led WSU defensively with 14 digs, and Saunders-Adams had six blocks.

Weber State ended the match with 45 kills from 143 attacks and 28 errors for a .119 percentage. WSU had totals of 53 digs and 11.0 team blocks.

Northern Arizona had 58 kills, 145 attacks and 24 errors for a .234 hitting percentage. NAU also had 65 digs and seven total team blocks.

Weber State is now 6-5 overall on the season and 1-1 in Big Sky Conference action. WSU will return to Ogden and next host Idaho and Eastern Washington.