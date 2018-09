PROVO — The Cougars are trying to avoid a letdown after upsetting then-No. 6 Wisconsin last week, marking one of the biggest victories in school history.

McNeese State, which is ranked in the top 10 in both Football Championship Subdivision polls, are 7-3 all-time versus teams from Utah.

BYU, who is 11-0 over the past 30 years agains FCS opponents, is also trying to earn its first home win of the year.

