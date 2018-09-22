Besides Tony Finau playing for the United States Ryder Cup team in France this week, another native Utahn will be representing the U.S. this week in France in Ryder Cup play.

Cole Ponich, a senior at Davis High School, will be playing for the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team a few days before the main event near Paris.

The 18-year-old Ponich is one of six boys who will join six girls on the U.S. team that will compete against Europe in the 11th Junior Ryder Cup with a similar format to the Ryder Cup later in the week.

Three boys' and three girls' foursome matches will be played Monday morning with six mixed four-ball matches in the afternoon at the Disneyland Paris Golf Course. Singles matches involving all 12 members of each side will be played on Tuesday. The participants will also play a “GolfSixes” exhibition on Wednesday at Le Golf National in Paris where the main Ryder Cup will be played Friday through Sunday.

“I’m really excited,” said Ponich, who has never been out of the country except for a trip to Mexico. “It’s going to be cool to be able to play in a different atmosphere and be representing your country. I hope I’m contributing to the team’s win.”

Ponich is the second Utahn to be selected for the Junior Ryder Cup, joining Finau, who played in 2004 and 2006 for the U.S. team.

Several family members will be accompanying Ponich to France this week and they’ll have the opportunity to stay and watch the matches, featuring most of the top players in the world, on the weekend.

“It will be super fun,” he said.

Ponich has committed to play for BYU next year and hopes to lead Davis High to another state title this year. He has won every prep golf meet this fall and will play in the state 6A tournament next week when he gets home.

Others on the U.S. team include Akshay Bhatia of North Carolina and Californians Lucy Li, Rose Zhang,Yealimi Noh and Ricky Castillo, Kentucky's Canon Claycomb, Texas' William Moll, Massachusetts' Michael Thorbjornsen, Tennessee's Rachel Heck, Indiana's Erica Shepherd and Florida's Alexa Pano. They earned spots on the team by their finishes in national tournaments over the past two years.