Here’s a complete roundup of Friday's high school football action from around the state.

Scoreboard and box scores

2A NORTH

DELTA 40, NORTH SUMMIT 17: The Rabbits handily defeated the Braves, led by Jayden Petersen. Petersen rushed for two scores, including a 50-yard romp. Jake Jackson and Austin Topham also rushed for touchdowns in the win. Video replay

SOUTH SUMMIT 62, GUNNISON VALLEY 7: South Summit put up 62 points. Kael Atkinson threw for four touchdowns and Dylan Yurralde, Jared Dansie, Atkinson and Kelly Bello all rushed for scores. Video replay

MILLARD 49, AM. LEADERSHIP 28: Millard quarterback Brooks Myers threw three touchdowns passes and ran in another to lead the Eagles past American Leadership.

2A SOUTH

BEAVER 21, SOUTH SEVIER 19: South Sevier scored 13 unanswered fourth quarter points to secure a come-from-behind win over Beaver. Branson Palmer scored both those touchdownS, one on the ground and the game-winner on a 74-yard pass. Video replay

SAN JUAN 13, ENTERPRISE 0: San Juan quarterback Corbin Palmer connected with receiver Shaw Nielson on the game's only two scores to lead the Broncos past Enterprise.

GRAND 30, NORTH SEVIER 0: Corbin Arbon ran for two touchdowns to lead Grand past North Sevier. Video replay

3A NORTH

CARBON 16, EMERY 9: Carbon's Collin Lewis scored on defense and offense to lead the Dinos past Emery. Video replay

MORGAN 51, JUDGE MEMORIAL 7: Carter Thackery threw four touchdown passes to lead the Trojans past Judge. Morgan got out to a quick 24-0 lead and never looked back as the Trojans blew Judge out. Video replay

GRANTSVILLE 38, UNION 17: Grantsville's Parker Thomas ran for three touchdowns, including a 67-yard burst, to lead the Cowboys past Union. Video replay

3A SOUTH

MANTI 29, JUAB 25: Manti scored all 29 points in the fourth quarter to secure an epic come-from-behind victory over Juab. Video replay

JUAN DIEGO 35, RICHFIELD 28: Tristan Tonozzi scored three rushing touchdowns and Juan Diego built a 14-0 lead through one quarter, then held off Richfield.

SUMMIT ACADEMY 14, NORTH SANPETE 10: Bears quarterback Kasey Briggs threw two second-half touchdowns to bring Summit Academy back and secure the come-from-behind win over region rival North Sanpete on the road. Video replay

REGION 1

LAYTON 35, CLEARFIELD 21: Landon Brant and Nate Atkinson's fourth quarter touchdowns helped the Lancers turn a one-point deficit into a 14-point win. Both Brant and Atkinson had two touchdowns for Layton, while Mitchell Reed led the Falcons with three touchdowns.

FREMONT 35, NORTHRIDGE 20: Fremont quarterback Mitch Stratford threw three touchdown passes to lead the Silver Wolves past Northridge.

Ain't no party like a Fremont party! pic.twitter.com/0EnuZEBGFH — Montgomery (@historymont) September 22, 2018

REGION 2

KEARNS 39, CYPRUS 27: The Cougars took down the Pirates, led by Isaiah Afatasi. Afatasi rushed for three scores in the victory, one of 80 yards, another of two yards and the final a 62-yarder.

HUNTER 35, GRANGER 28: Hunter's Jordan Tupea ran in the game-winning touchdown with four minutes left to lift the Wolverines past rival Granger. Wolverines quarterback Daisean Cash threw three touchdowns to lead Hunter.

REGION 3

EAST 33, HERRIMAN 8: Josh Glad led the charge for East, scoring two touchdowns. Charlie Vincent and Quincy Sandoval each scored a touchdown as well. Full story

RIVERTON 41, COPPER HILLS 12: Dayne McDonald threw three touchdown passes in Riverton's win over Copper Hills. Stetson Thacker was the game's leading receiver, with two touchdown receptions.

WEST JORDAN 35, TAYLORSVILLE 33: Jaguars quarterback Oakley Kopp threw three touchdowns and ran in another to lead West Jordan past Taylorsville in a barnburner of a game. West Jordan barely hung on after a furious fourth quarter rally attempt by Taylorsville.

REGION 4

AMERICAN FORK 51, LONE PEAK 21: American Fork raced by Lone Peak. Jaxson Gregory scored two rushing touchdowns, Connor Gibb hit paydirt on a rushing score and Boone Abbot tossed two touchdown passes (one to Chase Roberts and one to Devin Downing). Full story

BINGHAM 45, WESTLAKE 7: Bingham got off to a fast start, scoring 45 points in the first half. Rafael Munoz, Raymond Lewis and Wyatt Marx scored rushing touchdowns. Peyton Jones threw two touchdowns.

REGION 5

ROY 24, BOUNTIFUL 21: After a 21-21 first half, the defenses took over in the second half until Roy kicker Dylan Stewart hit a 37-yard field goal to lift the Royals past Bountiful.

BOX ELDER 36, VIEWMONT 34: In the third overtime after a 25-yard Bernard Pena run, and two-point conversion gave Box Elder an eight-point lead, Viewmont managed to score but failed to convert the two point conversion to force another overtime, giving Box Elder a triple overtime victory. Video replay

FARMINGTON 20, WOODS CROSS 14: Farmington held off a second half rally from Woods Cross to hold on for the first-ever victory in school history.

REGION 6

HIGHLAND 42, SKYLINE 7: Colton White, Floyd Nau, Matthew Lloyd and Ousmane Doumbia all scored rushing touchdowns for Highland as the Rams rolled over the Eagles.

OLYMPUS 28, LEHI 7: Olympus running backs Tommy Poulton and Jack Hollberg dominated. Poulton scored two touchdowns including a 59-yard burst to get the game started, while Hollberg ran for 115 yards on 13 carries as the Titans defeated Lehi.

Oly vs Lehi! Let’s go boys! pic.twitter.com/Jkum70PsaK — Olympus High School (@Olympus_High) September 22, 2018

MURRAY 34, WEST 33: West staged a furious comeback, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't convert the extra point to tie the game with 1:24 remaining.

REGION 7

JORDAN 34, BRIGHTON 17: Jordan running back Jake Shaver continued his fantastic start to the season, scoring three touchdowns on the ground to lead the Beetdiggers to a dominant victory over rival Brighton.

CORNER CANYON 52, TIMPVIEW 21: Chargers quarterback Cole Hagen threw three touchdown passes and ran in another to lead Corner Canyon to another blowout win over Timpview. Video replay | Full story

Corner Canyon-Timpview was supposed to be the best game of Week 6 in 5A #UTHSFB.



Somebody forgot to tell @CCHSFOOTBALL_ ....



Full highlights ➡️ https://t.co/b2F2vKkdEG pic.twitter.com/IZ0KCsvxyb — KSL SportsBeat (@kslsports) September 22, 2018

ALTA 64, COTTONWOOD 6: Alta quarterback Indy Hanson threw three touchdowns and ran in another to lead the Hawks past Cottonwood in a dominant win.

REGION 8

SKYRIDGE 52, PROVO 28: Skyridge quarterback Jayden Clemons threw three touchdowns to lead the Falcons past Provo. Skyridge's Na'a Notoa ran for four touchdowns in the win.

SPRINGVILLE 29, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 14: Payton Murphy ran for two touchdowns and three another to lead the Red Devils past Maple Mountain. After a close first half Springville scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away from Maple Mountain.

Smoke show!! Devils beat the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/s8HYS5q99C — Springville Football (@shsrdfootball) September 22, 2018

WASATCH 27, TIMPANOGOS 20: Brock Cloward threw three touchdowns to lead the Wasps past Timpanogos. Video replay | Full story

REGION 9

CANYON VIEW 41, HURRICANE 27: Colten Shumway ran for three touchdowns and threw another to lead Canyon View past Hurricane. Shumway's 69-yard breakaway with 20 secondS left in the first half broke a 13-13 tie and gave Canyon View a lead it never looked back from.

DESERT HILLS 26, CEDAR 24: Logan Callister's 35-yard field goal as time expired lifted Desert Hills over Cedar. Logan Willstead ran for two touchdowns to lead the Thunder past Cedar.

PINE VIEW 38, SNOW CANYON 13: Panthers quarterback Dallin Brown put on a show, as he ran for two touchdowns, threw another and even caught another. Brown finished the game with four total touchdowns, 93 yards passing and 180 yards rushing to lead Pine View past Snow Canyon.

REGION 10

OREM 63, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Orem quarterback Cooper Legas threw two touchdowns and ran in another to lead the Tigers to a dominant victory over Mountain View.

Great Homecoming Game! Final Score 63-0! Thanks for all of your support tonight Tiger Family!! See you tomorrow at the Homecoming Dance! 🙌🏼🐯💙 #ourtimeohs2019 pic.twitter.com/jFDsEdjmJY — Orem High School (@OHSTigers) September 22, 2018

PAYSON 50, UINTAH 21: Payson put up a season-high 50 points in a win over Uintah. Video replay

SPANISH FORK 39, SALEM HILLS 22: Spanish Fork's Zach Beus ran for two touchdowns to lead the Dons past Salem Hills. The Dons outscored Salem Hills 25-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away and secure a region win. Video replay

.@SalemHillsHigh and @SFHSFootball gave free admission to first responders fighting the #PoleCreekFire and #BaldMountainFire for tonight's game.



The Dons came back for the win.



More #UTHSFB from Utah County ➡️ https://t.co/b2F2vKkdEG pic.twitter.com/ytF3kLC63J — KSL SportsBeat (@kslsports) September 22, 2018

REGION 11

PARK CITY 30, BONNEVILLE 14: Jack Skidmore led the way for the Miners. Skidmore connected with Mark McCurdy on two touchdown passes as Park City dominated Bonneville.

STANSBURY 48, OGDEN 14: Stansbury running back Kaeden Kincaide ran for four touchdowns, including runs of 48 and 55 yards, to lead the Stallions past Ogden.

TOOELE 63, BEN LOMOND 21: Nukuluve Helu led the way for Tooele with a dominant performance. Helu ran for five touchdowns, caught another and ran in two-point conversion to lead the Buffaloes past Ben Lomond.

REGION 12

GREEN CANYON 31, BEAR RIVER 17: Green Canyon outscored Bear River 14-3 to pull away and capture a region win over Bear River. Video replay

LOGAN 24, RIDGELINE 20: Jaxson Horsley had took a 52-yard kick to the house, which made the difference in the game as Logan defeated Ridgeline. Full story

A pair of Cache Valley teams moved to 6-0 Friday night, as @logan_grizz and @SVbobcatpride each held on for a pair of local victories.



More 🎥: https://t.co/b2F2vKkdEG pic.twitter.com/N2Pj04UwyB — KSL SportsBeat (@kslsports) September 22, 2018

SKY VIEW 21, MOUNTAIN CREST 10: Sky View scored all 21 points in the third quarter to lift the Bobcats to a come-from-behind win over Mountain Crest.

NONREGION

ALTAMONT 55, WEST WENDOVER, NEV. 0: Altamont jumped all over West Wendover. McKay Foy scored three touchdowns on the ground, while Carson Sheets scored two touchdowns.

KANAB 34, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 13: Marcus Fox threw four touchdown passes to lead the Cowboys past Layton Christian.

MILFORD 26, DUCHESNE 13: The Tigers defeated the Eagles, thanks to a strong final quarter. Milford scored twice in the fourth quarter, both on 40-plus yard touchdown connections between Bryson Barnes and Paxton Henrie.

PAROWAN 41, RICH 0: Porter Wood led Parowan with three touchdowns in Parowan's blowout of Rich. Codey Hanson and Hutch Miller also scored rushing touchdowns.

PLEASANT GROVE 42, HILLCREST 0: The Vikings made short work of the Huskies, scoring 28 unanswered points in the first quarter alone. Dane Christiansen led the way for Pleasant Grove with two rushing touchdowns, as well as a touchdown reception.