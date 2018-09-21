HEBER CITY — Regular season football got underway on Friday night for many Utah High School teams.

For Wasatch County, home of the Region 8 Wasps, it had the dubious task of facing the Timpanogos Timberwolves, who had yet to lose a game this fall.

Wasatch, however, was no slouch in its preseason campaign, putting together a 4-1 record.

So, in the chilly mountain air, the opening contest lived up to its billing, as Wasatch held on to take a 27-20 victory, getting a leg-up on at least a share of first place in the region.

“Very excited for this win,” said Wasps head coach Steve Coburn. “We knew we were going to have our hands full and we just kept responding. We really needed to get this one to have any chance at the playoffs. The schedule just gets tougher from here.”

Wasatch, as it has done most of the season, started fast on offense. The home team took the opening kickoff and scored on a Brock Cloward to Brydger Purdy 30-yard touchdown pass. Matthias Dunn made the extra point and it was business as usual for the high-powered Wasps.

Timpanogos came right back though moving the ball aggressively down the field on the legs of shifty tailback Rory Ziegra.

The visitors felt so confident they could move the ball against Wasatch that it went for it twice on fourth down in the opening drive. That ended up paying off when quarterback Gabriel Sweeten hit Sosiua Fisiipeau for a 9-yard touchdown pass just five minutes later.

After Wasatch was forced to punt on its next possession, the T-wolves went back to work from near midfield. After maneuvering down to the Wasatch 28-yard line, Sweeten was intercepted by Wasatch’s Purdy and the Wasps were suddenly back in business.

Behind a pair of runs by tailback Zak Thacker and a first down pass from Cloward to Kaden Smith, the home team found itself just inside the 20.

Two plays later, Cloward and Smith connected again, this time for a 19-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone. Dunn’s extra point was good and Wasatch was back on top 14-7.

Timpanogos came right back and worked its way into the red zone giving them first and goal from the 7. But the Wasatch defense stiffened and forced a field goal attempt that was not converted.

The home team, with its back to the wall and time running down in the half, drove to the Timberwolves 21-yard line before its drive stalled. Dunn was called up with less than a minute left and booted a 38-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead going into the half.

As Wasatch held its halftime homecoming ceremonies, the Timpanogos coaches were making adjustments on how to attack the Wasps in the second half.

That strategy started off well. The T-wolves went to the legs of Sweeten, who dashed up the middle for a 32-yard TD run capping off its first drive. The extra point kick was no good, but the gap was closed to 17-13.

A long return by Smith putting the Wasps at midfield was wasted as the offense could get nothing going and turned the ball over on downs.

Timpanogos struck quickly again, seizing the momentum of the game on a Sweeten to Haydn Sandstrom 18-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and the visitors had taken their first lead of the contest 20-17.

On Wasatch’s following possession, they regained control of the game with another Cloward touchdown pass, this time to tight end Ethan wood for 31 yards with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

Wasatch’s defense would get tested the rest of the way. They bent but did not break, allowing Sweeten and Ziegra to gain large chunks of real estate. However, they could not find pay dirt again and Wasatch added a second Dunn field goal, this one for 26 yards and a 27-20 advantage.

Timpanogos had one last drive to try and win it. Sweeten dropped back and scrambled, looking for receivers downfield, but could not connect. Its final drive came to an end with just seconds remaining sealing the win for the Wasps.

Cloward was happy for his team’s victory, but also expressed relief. “I was actually trying not to look,” he joked about watching helplessly as his defense worked to stop the dangerous Sweeten on the final drive.

“I really trust our guys and knew we’d hold them. We seem to get tougher as the game goes on. We showed tonight that we’re in the hunt for region even though it's early.”