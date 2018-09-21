Sam Tullis and Ben Gajardo advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles on the second day of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic hosted by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

“Another great day of tennis today,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “I’m proud of the guys for fighting hard in tough conditions. We played well in patches today and can’t wait to finish strong tomorrow.”

Sean Hill lost to Davies of the University of Iowa, 7-5, 6-4, in the round of 32 in the championship bracket. In the consolation bracket, Jeffrey Hsu won his singles match, 7-6 7-5, against Norfeldt of the University of San Diego. Sam Tullis topped Gamble of Notre Dame, 7-6, 6-4, to advance in the consolation bracket. Gajardofell to DePaul’s Spanjaard, 6-2, 6-2.

All four BYU players also participated in the doubles matches. Sam Tullis and Gajardo topped Kros and Donato of Virginia Tech, 8-7 and 8-1, and will advance to the quarterfinals Saturday. Hill and Hsu fell 8-5 to Gomes and Khlif of the University of Illinois.

The Cougars will finish their participation in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic on Saturday.