Weber State soccer dominated Southern Utah in the opening game of Big Sky play by taking down the Thunderbirds, 5-2.

“The girls stayed focused and true to their style of play,” said head coach Tim Crompton. “Give Southern Utah credit for a hard-fought game. We created a number of quality chances and had quality execution with those chances.”

This is the first time since 2004 that Weber State has scored five or more goals in a game.

In the 17th minute, Southern Utah scored a goal taking a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats didn’t let the stand for very long as the Wildcats scored back to back goals to take a 2-1 lead.

SUU had a foul, and Hayley Thomas took the free kick. She sent it up to the net, and Taylor Scadlock was able to sink it to tie the game. This was Scadlock’s first collegiate goal of her career.

Within a minute later, Olivia Barton was able to capitalize and finish another goal that gave WSU the 2-1 lead.

WSU went into halftime with a 2-1 lead over Southern Utah. Weber State wasn’t satisfied with the lead, and Morgan Quarnberg sunk her third goal of the season within the first 30 seconds of the second half.

In the 57th minute, Chansi Crompton wound up and fired off a shot that was deflected by Sadie Newsom and went into the goal. This gave Crompton her 26th career assist to become the Big Sky all-time career assist leader.

With the score standing at 4-1, Southern Utah scored its second goal in the 68th minute. In the 76th minute of play, Weber State took a corner kick. Quarnberg sent the ball from the corner across the net, and Newsom jumped up and headed the ball deep into the back of the net for the final goal of the game.

Weber State is now 3-3-3 overall on the season and 1-0 in Big Sky action. Weber State hosts Northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.