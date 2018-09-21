AMERICAN FORK — There was a case of football euphoria on the American Fork campus and surrounding neighborhoods Friday night.

The Cavemen took a step closer to a possible Region 4 title and established themselves as a 6A contender with an impressive 51-21 win over perennial power Lone Peak in front of a capacity crowd celebrating homecoming night.

Quarterback Boone Abbott passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cavemen improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play. The victory ended a three-game losing streak to the Knights and set up important back-to-back showdowns with Pleasant Grove and Bingham starting in two weeks that will likely decide the region title.

“The guys played hard and didn’t care who got the credit,” said American Fork coach Aaron Behm. “It was fun to play that type of football.

“Offensively, they never stopped us. When we play like that, we’re hard to beat.”

The Cavemen’s dominance started immediately. Lone Peak accepted the opening kickoff, but Stockton Bramwell gave American Fork the momentum with an interception on the game’s first play. American Fork didn’t waste any time as Abbott ran around the right end for a touchdown to give the Cavemen a 7-0 lead 16 seconds into the game.

Bramwell made at least two other plays in the defensive backfield, tipping passes away that stopped Lone Peak drives, and that’s all that was needed. American Fork had five first-half drives and scored on all of them. Kicker Kyle Thompson helped with a pair of field goals, including a booming 45-yarder just before halftime that cleared the crossbar with room to spare.

The Cavemen took the second-half kick and added to their lead. Jaxon Gregory was the workhorse. He finished with nearly 100 yards rushing, including two touchdowns, as the teams traded scores and, with a running clock due to the UHSAA’s 35-point rule, the game concluded quickly and American Fork’s homecoming celebration began.

Abbott completed 13 of 23 passes for 279 yards and the Cavemen offense was mistake-free. Chase Roberts had five receptions for 159 yards, including a short toss across the middle that he turned into a 79-yard touchdown that gave American Fork a 31-7 lead.

All of Lone Peak’s highlights were from its offense — and mostly in the second half when the game was already decided. Quarterback JD Neeleman completed 18 of 28 passes for 289 yards and was mistake-free, except for his first throw. Thomas Doman had nine catches for 101 yards and Kobe Freeman had two catches for 81 yards, including a 55-yarder.

Lone Peak dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in region play and has a home matchup against unbeaten Bingham next week.