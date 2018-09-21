Dixie State ended the first two rounds of its season-opening tournament just eight shots out of the lead in fourth place at the Saint Martin's Men's Invitational on Friday at The Home Course.

It was a tale of two rounds for Trailblazers, who opened with a 6-over-par 294 on their first 18-hole loop to stand in fifth place. DSU then went on to post the low round of the tournament with a second round 7-under 281 en route to a combined 1-under 575, eight shots clear of fifth-place Colorado State-Pueblo (296-287-583, +7). Western Washington (284-283-567, -9) owns a six-shot lead on both Stanislaus State (287-286-573, -3) and Simon Fraser (287-286-573, -3) heading into Saturday’s final round.

DSU’s freshman duo of Noah Schone (70-69-139, -5) and Triston Gardner (71-69-140, -4) had quite the debut as they are in fourth and tied for fifth, respectively, on the leaderboard through 36 holes. Schone opened with a 2-under 70 before he fired a 3-under 69 in round two, which included him holing out for an eagle on his final hole of the day. Meanwhile, Gardner shot a 1-under 71 on his first loop, then penciled in five birdies en route to a second round 3-under 69.

The final round of the tournament will be played Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. PT.