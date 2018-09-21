PROVO — It's hard to know what you're going to get when your team has a weird three-week break at the start of the season, but for Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar, he had to like what he got from his team on Friday. The Chargers jumped out early and often on Timpview to come away with a 53-21 win on the T-bird's home field.

Corner Canyon quarterback Cole Hagen led the way, throwing three touchdown passes and running for another, but it was a defensive play made by Cade McDougal that finally buried Timpview. The junior linebacker stepped in front of an attempted pass, picked it off and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to put Corner Canyon up 40-14 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Prior to McDougal's play was Timpview coming out in the second half with a burst of momentum and the home fans enthused and believing in a comeback effort. A successful onsides kick led to a touchdown scored on a two-yard run by Timpview's Ammon Ah Quin one minute into the third quarter, which topped off a touchdown right before the half, but then came McDougal's pick.

"That was a big play and our defense played great," Kjar said regarding McDougal's interception. "Timpview has some players...They're tough for us to defend and they have a very good team."

The pick six noticeably deflated Timpview's sidelines with Hagen further deflating the emotion with a six-yard touchdown pass to Johny Mitchell a few minutes later to extend the lead to 47-14 at the end of the third quarter.

I'm real happy with how our kids came out and they were ready to go. This is a big win for us against a real good Timpview team. Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar

"He played really good and I thought it was his best game so far this year. I'm very happy with him," Kjar said of his quarterback.

Coming off a three-week hiatus, which was caused due to some cancellations of games due to wildfires and other circumstances, Kjar didn't really know what to expect from his players.

"We were a little nervous about it, but we kind of felt that being out for a while that it would go one way or another," Kjar said. "Either we'd be kind of rusty or we'd come out on fire. Not playing for three weeks is brutal, and it kind of felt like we had three separate team camps."

Fortunately for Kjar, his players opted to come out on fire.

A 12-yard pass from Hagen to Mitchell started off the scoring with Hagen adding a 12-yard touchdown run to culminate a 33-0 romp to start the game off. In between were two touchdown runs from Caden Johnson of three and 16 yards, respectively, and a great overall effort on both sides of the ball.

"I'm real happy with how our kids came out and they were ready to go," Kjar said. "This is a big win for us against a real good Timpview team."

With the win, Corner Canyon improves to 4-0 on the year and 1-0 in Region 7 play. Timpview falls to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in Region 7 play with the loss.