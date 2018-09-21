Dixie State men’s soccer team could not overcome a three-goal, first-half deficit in dropping a 3-2 home result to Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday night at Trailblazer Stadium.

The Mountain Lions struck for all three goals in the span of 24:23 in the opening frame, the first coming off the boot of Corey Carabajal just 4:03 into the match. UCCS (2-2-2, 1-1-1 RMAC) struck again at the 8:57 mark on a Jack Mills header, then tacked on an Alex VonHolle penalty kick conversion midway through the 29th minute.

The Trailblazers (2-4-1, 0-2-1 RMAC) finally broke through in the 54th minute when junior Gustavo Ortega scored from the top of the 6-yard box on a ball played in by freshman Daniel Brubaker. Ortega then drew DSU to within a goal seven minutes later when he headed in a cross at the top of the box from fellow junior Moises Medina.

For Ortega, it was the second two-goal match of his collegiate career, while Medina’s dime moved him atop DSU’s career assists list with 15 over his two-plus years in a Trailblazer kit.

However, that was as close as Dixie State got as a pair of header attempts from juniors Christian Hall in the 71st minute and Ricky Nunez with eight seconds left did not find the back of the net.

Dixie State lost despite outshooting UCCS, 17-9, including a slim 6-5 edge on frame. Ortega accounted for six of those attempts, three of which were on target.

Dixie State continues its four-game RMAC homestand Sunday with a matchup against Regis beginning at 1 p.m.