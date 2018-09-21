Goals by Olivia Wade, Bella Folino and Elise Flake led BYU to a 3-1 victory against Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash at South Field on Friday night.

“I thought overall we played well tonight,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “We’ve been doing a good job of creating opportunities, and tonight we created a lot more and got our goals. We were shooting to score a few more goals in this game.”

In the second minute, Folino flicked the ball to Wade off Lizzy Braby’s corner kick. Wade put the ball into the top-left corner of the net, giving the Cougars (5-3-1) an early 1-0 lead and putting her on the board with her first career goal.

At the end of the first half, BYU held the 1-0 lead with 14 total shot attempts to Utah Valley’s (1-9-1) three. Mikayla Colohan and Madie Siddoway Gates each provided four shots apiece with three of Colohan’s and one of Gates’ shots on goal.

The Wolverines started out strong with a shot on goal in the 45th minute. However, the Cougars responded with their second goal of the game (2-0) in the 51st minute when Colohan and Flake assisted on a cross to Folino who pushed it past the goalkeeper as she slid to the ground.

Just six minutes later, Flake scored a goal of her own as she went one on one with the goalie. She took the ball into the left side of the box past the keeper and fired a shot into the back of the net, putting BYU up 3-0.

In the 82nd minute, UVU responded with its only goal (3-1) of the game when Sadie Brockbank passed the ball to Cassidy McCormick, who put the shot into the left side of the goal.

On the game, BYU recorded 27 shots, keeping UVU to only 12. Of the 27 shots, Flake, Colohan and Gates provided five apiece, while Sabrina Davis recorded three saves in goal.

The Cougars play again at South Field against Gonzaga on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. MDT, for the first West Coast Conference game of the season. Audio broadcasts will be available on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143, 107.9 FM) and ESPN 960 AM. The game will also be streamed on BYUtv.org, and live stats will be available on the women’s soccer website.