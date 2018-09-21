Dixie State’s women’s soccer team dropped its second-straight match to open RMAC play in a 1-0 setback at Regis on Friday afternoon at the Regis Match Pitch.

The Trailblazers (4-2-0, 0-2-0 RMAC) had a pair of early chances in the first half when sophomore Tori Page broke free on a breakaway chance, but a Ranger defender managed to close the gap and deflect the shot wide to force a corner kick. On the ensuing kick, junior Alexa Ashton got off a header toward the frame, but the attempt was blocked away.

Then in the 61st minute, freshman Whitley Johns got behind the Ranger defense and broke away for a one-on-one chance against Regis keeper Julia Coombs, but again DSU was denied as Coombs cut off the angle and deflected the ball away from Johns.

Regis (3-2-2, 2-2-0 RMAC) struck six minutes later when Annika Hills finished an Emily Ramos cross from 25 yards out for the game’s lone goal. Dixie State did not get off a shot attempt over the final 22-plus minutes of the match as Regis held on for the win.

“We played very well tonight for 75 minutes and really took the game to Regis. We felt we should've been up by a couple [goals] before the half, and we let [Regis] off the hook,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “Same for the start for us of the second half with some excellent early pressure and opportunities, but we couldn't make [Regis] pay. We gave away a sloppy pass in the midfield, which led to Regis breaking down the field and finishing off a move. It was a disappointing result for sure but a very encouraging performance. We need to do better this Sunday [at Black Hills State]."

Dixie State lost despite outshooting Regis, 17-11, though the Rangers held a 6-5 edge in shots on goal. Johns led DSU with five shots, four on frame, while junior keeper Felicity Tarr stopped five of the six Ranger shots she faced in goal.

Dixie State will wrap up its season-opening seven-game road swing Sunday with a crucial RMAC match at Black Hills State.