The Westminster Griffins started their road trip with 34 shots in the game where 12 of them were on goal, but three of those shots hit the back of the net as the Griffins shut out Black Hills State, 3-0, as they captured their fifth-straight win overall and back-to-back conference wins.

Emma Heyn scored her fourth goal of the season to open up the first goal of the game at the 23rd minute, which led the Griffins to a 1-0 lead after 45 minutes. Just two minutes into the second half of action Aimee Kurfurst scored her first goal and second goal of the year at the 47th and 48th minutes as she put the Griffins on top 3-0.

Hillary Weixler played all 90 minutes where she had four saves to help secure the shutout win for the Westminster Griffins.

Next, the Westminster women’s soccer team will continue its road trip with a stop in Denver, Colorado, as it faces the Regis Rangers on Sunday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. MDT.