The Westminster Griffins men’s soccer team continued its winning ways with a three-goal second half as it shut out the Regis Rangers, 3-0, to improve to 6-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in conference play.

Despite a scoreless first half, the Griffins came out firing from all angles in the second half, which included a few corner kicks where Amit Hefer set up Bridger Hansen for the first goal of the game to put the Griffins on top, 1-0, at the 67th minute.

Four minutes later Hefter was rewarded with a goal of his own at the 71st minute on a penalty kick to add another goal to the lead. The final goal of the day came at the 77th minute when Jake Jensen and Danny Darelli set up Kaden Amano for his third goal of the season.

Max Medley was the starting goalkeeper for the Griffins as he had five saves in the shutout victory to help Westminster add another conference victory at home.

The Westminster Griffins continue their homestand on Sunday, Sept. 23, with a 1 p.m. game against the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs at Dumke Field.