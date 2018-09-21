Dixie State women’s volleyball team pushed its winning streak to five straight and maintained a share of the RMAC lead with a 3-0 sweep of Fort Lewis on Friday night inside the DSU SAC.

The Trailblazers (10-2, 5-0 RMAC) took the first set, 25-20, thanks to a decisive 8-3 run, including four-straight points, to break a 17-17 tie en route to an early 1-0 match lead. DSU went on to outlast the Skyhawks (18-, 1-4 RMAC) in a set-two slugfest, 26-24, before wrapping up the sweep with a 25-21 triumph in the third frame.

Sophomore Megan Treanor collected a game-high 12 kills to go with six assists and four blocks to lead the Trailblazers, while senior Hannah Doonan just missed a double-double as she finished with nine kills and nine digs. Juniors Lauren Gammell and To’a Faleao-Baich each tallied six kills and combined for 13 total blocks, including a match-high seven block assists for Gammell. Meanwhile, Faleao-Baich recorded a career-high six total blocks with two solo stops. Sophomore setter Jordyn Nelson dished out 28 assists, and senior libero Sid Brandon collected a game-high 18 digs.

DSU hit .207 for the match, while the Blazer defense held FLC to a .129 clip. Dixie State forced the Skyhawks into 25 hitting errors, tallied 54 digs, and finished with 15.0 total blocks in a team defensive effort.

Dixie State will wrap up its four-match RMAC homestand Saturday vs. Adams State beginning at 3 p.m.