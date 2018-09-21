DSU Athletics
DSU sweeps Fort Lewis, 3-0, on Friday.

Dixie State women’s volleyball team pushed its winning streak to five straight and maintained a share of the RMAC lead with a 3-0 sweep of Fort Lewis on Friday night inside the DSU SAC.

The Trailblazers (10-2, 5-0 RMAC) took the first set, 25-20, thanks to a decisive 8-3 run, including four-straight points, to break a 17-17 tie en route to an early 1-0 match lead. DSU went on to outlast the Skyhawks (18-, 1-4 RMAC) in a set-two slugfest, 26-24, before wrapping up the sweep with a 25-21 triumph in the third frame.

Sophomore Megan Treanor collected a game-high 12 kills to go with six assists and four blocks to lead the Trailblazers, while senior Hannah Doonan just missed a double-double as she finished with nine kills and nine digs. Juniors Lauren Gammell and To’a Faleao-Baich each tallied six kills and combined for 13 total blocks, including a match-high seven block assists for Gammell. Meanwhile, Faleao-Baich recorded a career-high six total blocks with two solo stops. Sophomore setter Jordyn Nelson dished out 28 assists, and senior libero Sid Brandon collected a game-high 18 digs.

DSU hit .207 for the match, while the Blazer defense held FLC to a .129 clip. Dixie State forced the Skyhawks into 25 hitting errors, tallied 54 digs, and finished with 15.0 total blocks in a team defensive effort.

Dixie State will wrap up its four-match RMAC homestand Saturday vs. Adams State beginning at 3 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

