Westminster College tried to win back-to-back games for the first time in conference play on Friday night, but Adams State didn’t allow the Griffins to extend their winning ways as the Grizzlies defeated the Griffins in four sets.

Westminster did find a way to even up the match after two sets with a 26-24 set win, but after a victory in set two, the Grizzlies came out firing and defeated the Griffins, 25-12, to take a 2-1 advantage heading into set four. Despite a late run in set four where the Griffins found a way to take the lead, 22-19, the Grizzlies stormed back to finish the night with a 26-24 win.

Audrey Green and Lydia Miller continued their success on the floor as they lead the team in kills as Green ended the night with 17 kills and 19 points as Miller found a way to add 11 kills of her own. Sydnee Simmons was the third member of the Griffins to end the night with double-digit kills with 10.

Agatha Roese-Olsen did her part moving the ball around to her teammates with 31 assists in the four-set match and recording 10 digs in the loss.

Next up, the Westminster Griffins will finish up their four-game homestand with Fort Lewis on Saturday at 4 p.m. MDT.