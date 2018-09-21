Utah State women's tennis had a trio of winners in the singles consolation round, highlighting day two at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic on Friday.

"A great day for us today in Milwaukee," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "I'm really happy with our point structure and purpose; much improved from day one."

Freshman Gabrielle Dekkers lost her first set, 2-6, to Portland's Radina Dimitrova, however, she battled back in the final two sets, winning 6-4, 11-9. Junior Hannah Jones defeated Colorado State's Priscilla Palermo, 6-4, 6-3, while sophomore Alexandra Pisareva cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Alexandra Schipakina of UAB. Also in singles play, freshman Sidnee Lavatai lost her match to Michigan State's Lauren Lemonds, 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles play, Pisareva and Lavatai lost, 8-3, to Oklahoma State's Marina Guinart and Katrina Stresnakova, while Jones and Dekkers fell to Jackie Carr and Tatum Rice of Arkansas, 8-5.

Action continues for the Aggies on Saturday as Jones, Pisareva and Dekkers will participate in the singles consolation round.