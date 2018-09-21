The University of Utah won 12 out of the 15 relay races against BYU on Friday night in a non-scoring meet that helped kick off the fall season.

“It is always a fun meet to have,” said BYU head coach John Brooks. “I’m super proud of our swimmers. In some regards, we have some work to do, and in others, we look better than we anticipated. For the most part, we are looking good and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

In the first meet of the fall, the Cougars fought back and won the third event of the night in the women’s 3x50-yard back relay. Freshman swimmers Brynn Sproul and Makayla Cazier stood out while racing in their first meet against a Division I team by helping Haley Bertoldo Harden take first in the 3x50-yard back relay.

Payton Sorenson, Connor Stirling, Tiare Coker and Gwen Gustafson were able to finish the night strong by taking first place in the mixed 200-yard free relay. Gustafson, a freshman, brought some excitement as she out-touched a Utah swimmer.

The members of the dive team not only competed in their own events but also put together a mixed 200-yard relay. Nathan Gonzalez led the Cougars off strong with Morgan Cooper and Morgan Mellow keeping ahead and Adia London finishing the divers off in first place. BYU divers Kimble Mahler, Ryan Evans, Kaylie Jackson and Kaela Call also placed before the Utes, taking second.

The BYU swimmers and divers will travel to Colorado for the Intermountain Shootout invitational scheduled for Oct. 5-6, at the El Pomar Natatorium. More information can be found on the BYU swimming and diving schedule page.