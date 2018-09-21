SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah insurance agent falsely applied for dozens of life insurance accounts without clients' permission, police say.

Michael Craig Nebeker, 38, of Santa Clara, was charged in 5th District Court Thursday with 28 counts of identity fraud crimes, a third-degree felony. He also faces one count of pattern of unlawful activity and three counts of fraudulent insurance act, both second-degree felonies, and one forgery charge, a third-degree felony.

Nebeker was working at Farm Bureau Insurance in St. George between July and December 2017 when police say he filed 28 applications for life insurance using stolen identities, according to charging documents.

Charges also allege Nebeker filed fraudulent life insurance applications with Mutual of Omaha, Columbian and Americo through an independent broker — which police say he was not allowed to do as a "captured" employee of Farm Bureau.

Nebeker received an upfront commission when he filed the applications, charges indicate. The policies were later canceled by Nebeker or by the insurance companies when premiums weren't paid.

Police say the victims called the companies and said they never applied for or requested life insurance, or even met with Nebeker to discuss a policy. Some also signed statements saying the same.

Nebeker used the victims' names, dates of birth and social security numbers, forged their written or electronic signatures, and gave false bank accounts and addresses, according to the charges.

Nebeker used the identities of 22 people, even submitting applications for insurance with multiple companies for some individuals, charges state. The victims all live in southern Utah.