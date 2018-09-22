"HYMNS," by Gentri, Shadow Mountain Records, $14.98

The trio with pocket squares, suits and well-styled hair share their signature sound in a dozen religious songs in "Hymns," which makes a nice addition to any Sunday music collection.

Casey Elliot, Bradley Quinn Lever and Brad Robins met when they starred together in the 2014 Hale Center Theater production of "Les Miserables." After the show ended, they formed Gentri, which is short for "the Gentlemen Trio". They released their first album, "Gentri," in 2015, and have since performed across the United States.

While Gentri describes their sound as "cinematic pop," "Hymns" takes a more reverent tone with 12 religious tracks, mostly classic hymns found in the hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Despite this album's lack of cinema and pop, Gentri's signature style is unchanged. Soaring three-part harmonies, dramatic dynamics and heartfelt vocals maintain the beloved Gentri sound while respecting the sacred nature of the music performed.

"Hymns" features well-known hymns such as "Redeemer of Israel," "Jesus, Once of Humble Birth," "Be Still, My Soul" and "God Be With You Till We Meet Again," in addition to classic religious songs such as "Amazing Grace," "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing" and "Be Thou My Vision."

The trio are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have performed at Deseret Book's Time Out for Women events. Elliot grew up in Bountiful, Lever is a Salt Lake City native, and Robins is from Centerville.

Their next album, a seven-song extended play or EP, includes five original songs and covers of "A Million Dreams," from the film "The Greatest Showman" and "Let it Be" by The Beatles, which have already been released on YouTube, according to the Deseret News archives.