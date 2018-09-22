Utah State softball will open its fall exhibition schedule when it hosts USU Eastern on Saturday, Sept. 22, at noon.

The Aggies will take the fall to build the team for spring competition. Utah State returns five starters and several other experienced players from its 2018 roster, a team that posted an 18-34 record. The Aggies also added 10 new players to the team this offseason in seven freshmen and three transfers. Head coach Steve Johnson is entering his sixth season at the helm of the USU program, welcoming two new assistant coaches this season in Laura Heberling and Jo Koons.

The fall slate will continue through September and October. The Aggies host Salt Lake Community College for a pair of games on Saturday, Sept. 29, beginning at 1 p.m. USU then takes to the road for an exhibition at Weber State, set for 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 6. The team then returns home to host Snow College on Friday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. The final scrimmage is set for Sunday, Oct. 21, when the Aggies welcome the College of Southern Idaho for a doubleheader starting at noon.

The fall schedule also includes several intrasquad scrimmages. As part of Utah State's Homecoming celebration, the Aggies will host their annual alumni game on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. The team will play its Fall World Series from Oct. 24-26, with games at 12:45 p.m. The fall season will then conclude with the annual Halloween game on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m., with players and staff dressing up in costumes and providing treats for fans.