Utah State volleyball returns to the home confines of Kirby Court at the Wayne Estes Center on Saturday afternoon, hosting UNLV in its 2018 conference home opener at 1 p.m. The Aggies are currently 2-10 on the year and 0-1 in league play after a four-set setback at New Mexico on Wednesday night.

UNLV leads the all-time series against the Aggies, 8-4, but Utah State has won the last two. When it comes to conference home openers, Utah State is 8-4 all-time under head coach Grayson DuBose, including a victory over San Diego State in its 2017 MW home opener.

UNLV, picked last in the preseason coaches' poll, has exceeded expectations, leading the Mountain West with a 10-3 overall record, including a 1-0 mark in the Mountain West after a win over Boise State in Las Vegas on Thursday night. UNLV is currently riding a seven-match winning streak.

UNLV is hitting .272 (643-205-1,612) this season and is paced individually by sophomore outside Mariena Hayden with 222 kills, averaging 4.62 per set. Junior setter Antonette Rolda directs the attack, totaling a team-best 337 assists and averaging 7.02 per set.

Defensively, Hayden also leads the UNLV back row with 174 digs, averaging 3.62 per set. Senior middle Elsa Descamps leads the Rebel block with 51 on the year, averaging 1.06 per set. Opposing teams are hitting .153 (487-246-1,575) against the Rebels this season.

Fans can follow the match against the Rebels with live stats and live video links online via the Utah State volleyball schedule page.