SALT LAKE CITY— Want to visit one of Utah’s five national parks? Don’t want to pay the admission fee? You're in luck.

In celebration of National Public Lands Day tomorrow, the National Park Service will be offering free admission to all of the country’s national parks and monuments, according to the Deseret News.

Retweet to spread the word! We’re waiving entrance fees to all public lands on Saturday, September 22, to celebrate National Public Lands Day. Pic: Candy Butterscotch #NPLD pic.twitter.com/cgNq0wcL17 — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) September 20, 2018

According to the official NPS website, tomorrow also marks the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September each year, adding an extra layer of celebration to the holiday.

According to the Deseret News, the annual holiday was established in 1994.

The day aims to celebrate "the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space for education, recreation and general health," the Deseret News reported.

It is also the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System and National Wild & Scenic Rivers System.

The parks may still charge for concessions, camping, tours and other services, accoridng to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

For those unfamiliar with how much it costs to get into a national park on a normal day in peak season, it usually averages to around $30.

Recently, however, there was talk about increasing the fee.

“Recently, the National Park Service had considered raising the fee to $70 at 17 of the busiest parks. The potential move would help address maintenance and other costs, but it's drawn criticism from conservation groups arguing the locations should remain affordable to visitors. In the end, the NPS decided to raise prices by $5 for one-time entry, or $5 to $10 for an annual pass, though some fees won't rise until 2020,” according to Mental Floss.

For those looking to give back, anyone who volunteers at one of the special work projects set up at the parks will be given a voucher for free admission to a national park or monument that can be used at a future date, according to the NPS.

In Utah, these projects will be taking place at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks as well as Cedar Breaks National Monument.

If you’re looking for something to do in Zion, last year the Deseret News published these tips from the USA Today that may prove helpful.

If you’re still not sure how to celebrate National Public Lands Day, you may want to check out the flowchart provided by the NPS below.