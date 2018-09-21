This time, Tony Finau started well and faded at the end in his round at the PGA’s Tour Championship Friday at East Lake GC.

Finau had started in a tie for fifth place after rebounding from a slow start, but after climbing as high as third place in Friday’s round, Finau struggled down the stretch and finished with a 71 to fall to a tie for 10th place at the midway point of the tournament.

The 29-year-old Salt Lake native had stood at 2-under on the day and 5-under overall through 11 holes, but made bogeys at 12, 14 and 16 to shoot over par in a round for the first time in the four-tournament FedEx Cup playoffs and the first time since the opening round of the PGA Championship in mid-August.

Finau needs to finish in at least a tie for third place to have any chance to win the season-long FedEx Cup Championship.

Meanwhile, at the Web.com Tour Championship in Florida, Utahns Daniel Summerhays and Zac Blair saw their hopes to regain their PGA Tour cards come to an end when both missed the cut in the final event of the year.

Summerhays rebounded from an opening-round 74 that included a quadruple bogey and shot a 4-under-par 67 Friday to finish at 141, while Blair fired a 68 to finish at 139. However, the cut came at 5-under-par 137. That means both players will need to go back to the Web.com Tour next year to try to earn their way back onto the PGA Tour.