SALT LAKE CITY — Fall season is a spooky time for the Utah theater scene.

“Wait Until Dark” — the film featuring Audrey Hepburn in one of her most suspenseful roles — is in full swing on the Hale Center Theatre stage. In a few weeks, other Utah theaters will continue the spookiness with productions of “The Addams Family” and “Sweeney Todd.”

It’s a great way — and for some lucky Utah theatergoers, a free way — to get into the Halloween spirit. Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7, Now Playing Utah is hosting a giveaway for a Free Night of Theater, an event that aims to expand theater audiences in Utah. To take part in the giveaway, visit freenight.nowplayingutah.com to create a profile, and then select the top two performances you’d like to see. Entering gives applicants a chance to win up to four tickets to two performances, according to a news release. All applicants will be notified of the winners via email on Oct. 14, and performances will be held between Oct. 21 and Nov. 17.

Douglas Carter, Hale Centre Theatre Elise Pearce stars as Susy Hendrix and Greg Hansen as Mike Talman in the Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast of Hale Centre Theatre's "Wait Until Dark," one of the productions participating in Now Playing Utah's Free Night of Theater.

When selecting performances, applicants’ chances of winning increase if they choose theaters they’ve never attended, according to freenight.nowplayingutah.com, since the goal is to encourage audiences to experience new arts organizations.

“We are excited to be able to offer the Free Night of Theater again to open the world of live performance to new audience members in Utah,” said Pat Holmes of NowPlayingUtah.com in the release. “We have some pretty amazing theater productions this year with 17 generous theaters providing free tickets to 19 different productions.”

Here is a full list of the available productions, and don't worry — they're not all spooky: