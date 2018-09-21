PROVO — BYU’s special teams have been solid so far this season.

Senior punter Rhett Almond has averaged 44.2 yards per attempt, including a long of 52 yards. He’s placed five punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

“He’s done fantastic. The proof’s in the numbers,” said special teams coach Ed Lamb. “He’s got a great group of coverage guys around him. He’s put some really nice kicks with high trajectory … he’s done a nice job. The whole punt team has worked well together. To see a guy come out from walk-on punter to starting placekicker and back to punter and perform as well as he is, he should be taking a lot of pride in this early start.”

Meanwhile, freshman placekicker Skyler Southam has drilled two field goals this season, including the 45-yard game-winner at Wisconsin last week. That was after he missed a 52-yarder earlier in the game.

“He’s a mentally tough kid. A lot of guys would get discouraged and hang their head. But he didn’t do that,” said holder Gavin Fowler. “He came over, wasn’t too bummed about it. He was a little disappointed that he missed, as you should be. But he kept his head up. I said, ‘You’re fine and we’ll go make the next one.’ And he believed that he would.”

Offensive lineman Austin Hoyt said it means a lot to the offense to know it has a kicker who can make field goals.

“It’s great. For us, it helps the offense feel more relieved when we don’t get into the end zone, it’s a sense of relief that if we get Skyler in position, he can score for us.”

ZAC ATTACK: Sophomore Zac Dawe registered his first career sack at Wisconsin. It came on a crucial fourth-quarter drive.

Dawe’s status was questionable after he underwent back surgery.

“He’s been pleasant to have. I didn’t think that he’d be able to come back and have an impact like he is because of his back surgery and being away from football,” said defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. “He was a state champion wrestler and a tough kid. He’s really worked himself into the rotation.”

ABOUT MCNEESE STATE: Two sons of Louisiana State coach Ed Orgeron play for the Cowboys.

Cody Orgeron is a sophomore quarterback and Patrick Orgeron is a junior wide receiver.

Former BYU assistant basketball coach Heath Schroyer is now the head coach of McNeese State’s basketball team.