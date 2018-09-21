SALT LAKE CITY — The Parents Television Council announced its support for a new bill put forth by Utah Rep. Mia Love.

The bill, HR6816, is called the Family Movie Act Clarification Act of 2018. The bill, which was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary on Sept. 13, will look “to exempt certain performances from copyright and trademark infringement, and for other purposes.”

Conservative watchdogs see it as an update to the 2005 Family Movie Act that would give filtering services — like VidAngel and ClearPlay — a chance to edit and filter films without worry of copyright or trademark infringement.

“This bill is a long-overdue update to the Family Movie Act of 2005 and would give parents the digital ability to plug their kids’ ears and cover their kids’ eyes to harmful and explicit streaming content, just as the 2005 act allows them to do via a DVD," PTC President Tim Winter said in a statement.

Winter said in his statement that Love battled Hollywood lobbyists to prevent any pushback.

Winter said Hollywood lobbyists pushing against the bill likely have “some sort of agenda.”

“Make no mistake: this is a win-win for Hollywood and for parents. Families would be able to protect their children from harmful content in movies they stream; and Hollywood immediately increases its revenue capacity by broadening the marketplace for its products. Any publicly traded studio that opposes either the spirit or the letter of this legislation is acting against its own fiduciary interests and, therefore, violating its corporate duty to shareholders,” Winter said.

“We call on congressional leadership, both in the House and in the Senate, to deliver a Christmas present to parents and families, and pass HR6816 before the end of this year.”

The Protect Family Rights Coalition similarly praised the bill, saying it’s a coordinated effort to defend filtered movie streaming.

“The 2005 Family Movie Act was a long and extremely hard-fought battle in which we were outspent and outmanned, and yet despite major pressure from Hollywood, were able to convince both parties in Congress to do the right thing for parents and their children. Today is no different,” said Bill Aho, former CEO of ClearPlay and executive director of the Protect Family Rights Coalition. “… We call on the House Judiciary Committee, the administration, and representatives in both parties and both chambers to immediately get behind this bill and see that it arrives on the president’s desk. We are united in our resolve to see this through.”

Utah Reps. John Curtis, Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart all support the bill. Meanwhile, 30 pro-family leaders — including Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, James Dobson of Family Talk, Bishop Harry Jackson of ICC Churches, and Ted Baehr of Movieguide — signed a letter sent to House Speaker Paul Ryan supporting the bill.