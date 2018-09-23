Kavanaugh is unfit to be on the Supreme Court.

He may have lied under oath every time he's appeared before committee over the years, about Trump's Herculean efforts to find a justice and said, "what happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep," like he was happy to be a bad boy in his youth.

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s comments about Kavanaugh's very credible accuser repulse me the most. How embarrassing and distressing to be a Utah woman under the senator’s watch. He apparently learned nothing from the Anita Hill experience. Nothing at all.

Kavanaugh appears to be an untrustworthy person now and may always have been. Sen. Hatch said we'd hear him and see he's a good, honest guy — a real straight shooter.

I see a judge with a political agenda who has absolutely no place on any judicial bench.

Lorna Larson

Provo

