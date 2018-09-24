The Trump administration’s decision to scrap commonsense limits on the wasteful venting and flaring of natural gas on our public lands is a blatant betrayal of fiscal responsibility and commonsense stewardship. There is nothing conservative about waste, especially methane waste that costs taxpayers a bundle and pollutes the very air we breathe.

The 2016 Methane Waste Prevention Rule was finalized to hold oil and gas companies accountable for easily capturing methane emissions during their drilling operations. In doing so, it would have saved taxpayers $1 billion in natural gas over the next 10 years and would have prevented harmful pollutants from eroding our air and quality of life. But this administration seems more interested in catering to oil and gas lobbyists than protecting our nation’s fiscal and physical health.The Trump administration’s rollback is a grossly irresponsible example of swamp politics — and there is nothing conservative about it.

David Jenkins

Oakton, Virginia