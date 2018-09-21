MIDVALE — The bridge spanning 7200 South east of 700 West will be closed to Red Line TRAX trains for up to a dozen weekends due to construction.

The first closure is set for Saturday, Sept. 29, and Sunday, Sept. 30. Although weather and other conditions could impact the schedule, the 2018 closure schedule currently includes Oct. 13 and 14, Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 3 and 4, and Nov. 17 and 18. The 2019 dates are still being determined.

During the closures, bus bridges will be used to transport riders between Historic Gardner, Bingham Junction and Fashion Place West stations. Utah Transit Authority employees will also be at all three stations to help riders and assist with bus bridge connections.

Utah Department of Transportation crews are widening 7200 South west of I-15, which is necessitating construction work on the rail bridge.