BYU has a unique challenge no other team in the Top 25 has faced.

The Cougars (2-1) are the only ranked team that has faced only Power 5 opponents heading into the fourth week of the season. All other ranked teams have played either Group of 5 or FCS opponents so far.

That will change this week when the Cougars take on 3-0 and FCS No. 10 ranked McNeese State from Louisiana in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“I believe in what Fresno State coach Pat Hill tried to do,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake this past week, “Play anybody, anytime, anywhere.”

Do that and the record and statistics aren’t greased up but as Sitake said, you can find out more about your team playing a team that can beat you than you can by beating somebody you are supposed to beat.

Sitake learned plenty by playing at Arizona, hosting Cal and traveling to No. 6 Wisconsin.

What ranked Power 5 teams avoided playing Power 5 competition until they absolutely had to, or TV arrangements called for the deep dive?

Well, all of them.

No. 1 Alabama had Arkansas State, No. 2 Georgia got Austin Peay and MTSU while No. 3 Clemson took on Furman and Georgia Southern. Ohio State has beaten Rutgers while No. 5 Oklahoma got Florida Atlantic and Idaho State. No. 6 LSU beat Southeast Louisiana. Rounding out the Top 10, Stanford beat San Diego State and U-Cal Davis while Notre Dame got Ball State, Auburn had Alabama State and Penn State beat Appalachian State and Kent.

So, what does it all mean?

Teams like to design schedules to work out the kinks. They’re scheduled wins on their home field, warmups, preseason-type exercises to get things set, give players and coaches a taste, a game where mistakes can be made and corrected in an almost assured victorious setting.

It also leads to some big numbers. So, when you see NCAA statistics that tout total offense, scoring offense, total defense, passing and rushing offense this early, it can be a little deceiving.

No. 11 Washington State beat North Dakota 45-3, No. 12 West Virginia laid down 52-17 on Youngstown State as No. 13 Virginia Tech surprised William & Mary 62-17. No. 14 Mississippi State clipped Stephen F. Austin 63-6 and Louisiana-Lafayette 56-10 and scored 119 points in two games.

No. 15 Oklahoma State beat Boise State pretty good but also whipped up some margin on Missouri State 58-17 and South Alabama 55-17 or 113 in two games.

If you go down the scores of Top 25 teams, you see plenty of 50-plus point games. Regionally, it’s the same. In the Pac-12, No. 20 Oregon clipped Bowling Green 58-24 and Portland State 62-14 and leads the league in scoring with 51.7 points per game.

At this stage, if you look at BYU’s national statistical rankings, it is difficult to read a lot into it. This may be an average offense, incapable of putting up gobs of points, or it could be that the Cougars simply got in three dogfights that were close. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said he felt he left a hundred yards and two scores on the field at Arizona.

But all statistics in September in the college game have to be put into perspective. There are points, then there are points, there are passing and rushing leaders, then there are legit leaders. Some of that will be more clearly defined in October.

So, on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU will get the first of what many may term a more manageable opponent, although McNeese is certainly talented enough to take BYU’s ranking away from them.

Later in the season, the Cougars schedule will even itself out. But after McNeese looms a trip to Seattle and the Washington Huskies. They’ll have played more Pac- 12 teams than anybody else in the league and their film will be a foundation for study by Pac-12 teams on how to scheme for one another.

Now, this week’s picks: