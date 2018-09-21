SALT LAKE CITY — We might be 10 years away from a "Jurassic Park"-style theme park. Emphasis on the "might be."

The Siberian Times reported Thursday that Russian scientists plan to develop cloned woolly mammoths, cave lions and extinct horse species within the next 10 years. The animals will then be put on display in a theme park in front of paying tourists.

It may seem like this is the beginning of a new, snowy “Jurassic World” movie. But the Northern-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk hopes to clone species born 10,000 years ago, which walked alongside humans.

Experiments have already begun to create lions and horses once found in Yakutia, Siberia, which will serve as the first step in the process before reviving the mammoth, according to Fox News.

As The Inquisitr reported, preserved specimens of the extinct animals emerged from the frozen ground. Scientists believe they can extract DNA from these animals and use them for cloning purposes within the next 10 years.

“So while 'Jurassic Park' is outside the realm of possibility — for now, anyway — Woolly Mammoth Park could possibly be no further than a decade away, depending on how cloning technology advances,” according to Inquisitr.

Regional leader Aisen Nikolaev said he hopes Russian, South Korean and Japanese scientists will work together to begin the cloning. The scientists will conduct tests in an underground lab.

“The prospect was no longer fantastical,” he said. “Today, technology is developing at an explosive pace, and what yesterday seemed to be scientific nonsense, today is an absolutely clear prospect for scientists.”