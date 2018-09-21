SALT LAKE CITY — Worried about getting “Star Wars” fatigue?

Well, quell those nervous feelings.

What happened: Disney CEO Bob Iger said Friday that fans can expect to see a “slowdown” in the production of “Star Wars” films. Disney has released four “Star Wars” films, including “The Force Awakens” (2015), “Rogue One” (2016), “The Last Jedi” (2017), and “Solo” (2018), all within the space of three years.

Iger told The Hollywood Reporter he made the decision and “mistake” of releasing “a little too much, too fast” when it comes to “Star Wars" films.

Iger said “You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn't mean we’re not going to make films.”

The future: Indeed, Disney has “Star Wars: Episode IX” on the way from J.J. Abrams. And don’t forget the project from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss or the series from Jon Favreau.

“And we are just at the point where we're going to start making decisions about what comes next after J.J.'s. But I think we're going to be a little bit more careful about volume and timing. And the buck stops here on that,” Iger told The Hollywood Reporter.

