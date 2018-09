SOUTH JORDAN — Dozens of giant pumpkins will set sail on Oquirrh Lake Oct. 20 during the 2018 Mountain Valley Seed Ginormous Pumpkin Regatta.

The family-friendly event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lake’s north shore, will feature competitors paddling hollowed-out giant pumpkins. There will also be family activities, food trucks and photo opportunities.