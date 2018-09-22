OGDEN — Weber State University is renaming its School of Nursing in honor of Annie Taylor Dee, a catalyst for bringing quality medical services to Ogden following the deaths of a son and her husband.

To mark the occasion, a celebration will be held Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Weber State University Ballrooms with students, alumni and members of the medical community.

Annie Taylor and her husband, businessman Thomas Dee, married and settled in Ogden in 1871. Tragedy struck the family in December of 1894, when the couple’s 21-year-old son, Thomas Reese, developed severe abdominal pain. At that time, there was no place in Ogden to receive emergency medical treatment. Following a crude operation performed on the family’s dining room table, he suffered an agonizing death from a ruptured appendix.

Eleven years later, Thomas Dee accidentally slipped into the Ogden River and got chilled. By the time he returned home, he had developed pneumonia and died on July 9, 1905, at age 60.

Annie Dee resolved to honor her husband’s memory by building a community hospital and donated three acres of land on the corner of Harrison Boulevard and 24th Street. The hospital, dedicated Dec. 29, 1910, housed the formal nursing school in Utah.

In 1932, the Dee Hospital School of Nursing aligned its coursework with Weber College. But in the 1950s, a nursing shortage plagued the U.S., and an experimental program sought to train nurses in two years instead of three or four.

Weber College was one of only seven schools in the nation selected to pilot the associate degree model of nursing education, and in September 1953, Weber College opened its first nursing classes. In 1955, the Dee Hospital School of Nursing was phased out, and students were integrated into Weber College’s program.

The Dee Hospital was closed on July 12, 1969, when patients were moved into Ogden’s new McKay-Dee Hospital. Today, the original Dee Hospital site is a community park.

Annie Taylor Dee died in 1934, and her legacy of giving is sustained through charitable foundations established by her descendants.