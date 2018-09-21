Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Hurricane Florence were the top names in news headlines this past week.

"I do not have an attorney general," President Donald Trump said about Sessions in a recent interview with Hill.TV.

Trump also criticized Sessions' handling of immigration, saying he was "disappointed" with the attorney general for "many reasons."

A wrench was thrown in the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward accusing him of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school.

Ford says she will not testify until a full FBI investigation has taken place, but Senate Republicans insist she testify, either publicly or privately, on Monday.

Trump announced he had approved a further wave of tariffs on Chinese imports. The president is adamant that China takes advantage of the United States, but critics say these tariffs will only hurt the United States.

Other stories this week included news about the booming economy (and whom to thank for it), testing of a new presidential alert system and moves by North Korea to speed up denuclearization.

