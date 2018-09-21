SALT LAKE CITY — Jon Pierpont, executive director of Utah’s Department of Workforce Services, has been named president of the board of directors of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies.

As part of this commitment, Pierpont will represent Utah on the organization’s executive committee for the next two years as president and past-president.

The organization’s mission is to enhance the state workforce agencies’ ability to accomplish their goals, statutory roles and responsibilities. It works to drive the national agenda for workforce policy and provide value to state workforce administrators.

The executive committee meets regularly throughout the year to discuss policy matters and their impacts on states. In addition, the executive committee coordinates activities with the various subcommittees and programs.

Pierpont, a member of Gov. Gary Herbert’s Cabinet, has worked in several leadership positions within the department for more than 25 years.