Socialism is popular again. Outlets like The New York Times have documented the rise of the “new socialists” and their embrace of a label their parents once took as an unequivocal pejorative.

For many, socialism is an ambitious dream for a more just system. This is especially true among young idealists at elite institutions such as my alma mater, where the bookstore sold T-shirts with the affectionate moniker “The People’s Republic of Swarthmore.” But for millions across the globe, socialism has been a lived reality far removed from the imaginings of excited activists or the theories in assigned readings. I know, because I’ve lived in both camps.

After studying abroad in Cuba, I agree with those who identify capitalism as a problem disenfranchising many Americans and many more the world over. But from what I’ve seen — rather than dreamed — of socialism, I’m not so sure it’s the solution.

I chose to study in Cuba largely because I was dissatisfied with capitalism and wanted to see if, as so many demonstrators have proclaimed, “another world is possible.”

Of course, Cuba is hardly the gold standard of socialism, given its reforms in recent years and the outsize impact of its conflict with the U.S. But even with these caveats, the reality in Cuba deferred many of my socialist dreams.

I was impressed by many Cuban economic policies, such as free or low-cost health care and guaranteed housing. But I was also disappointed with the persistence of many of my previous frustrations.

Cuba’s education system, for example, is known for its quality and nonexistent price tag. Cuban students pay nothing for their education, from elementary school to medical school. But the meager market for highly skilled jobs and guaranteed monthly salaries of $24 hardly provided my classmates with an outlook any brighter than debt-saddled American students.

In the working world, many of the grievances of capitalist workers remained grievances for laboring Cubans. Issues such as working conditions, hierarchization, alienating tasks and turning a profit were all present in this socialist workforce. Despite differences in values, the necessity of essential labor and the unfortunate realities that accompany this need were all too familiar.

The social boons of socialism were equally disappointing. In Cuba, socialism’s egalitarian promises have done little to eliminate the social ills that many socialists pin on capitalism, such as racism, sexism or homophobia. While Cuba boasts one of the highest percentages of female elected officials worldwide, the constant catcalling on Havana streets is an indication of the still pervasively sexist culture.

Socialism in Cuba fell short in even the most innocuous ways. The philosopher Theodor Adorno famously claimed that capitalism merely gives consumers the illusion of choice between identical products. I challenge Adorno to shop at a Cuban grocery store, with its single brand of shampoo and four flavors of soda. After that experience, it’s hard to call the multiplicity of choices on a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine a mere “illusion.”

But few of these “new socialists” have had the experiences of the Cubans I met. They’re not necessarily wrong to refute the refrain that socialism only works on paper, not in practice. But for the new socialists without firsthand experience, it may not work the way they think.