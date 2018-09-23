I read, with dismay, Sen. Orrin Hatch’s comments on the sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. This is a familiar pattern for Hatch. He pontificates without actual knowledge of the situation.

His knee-jerk reaction has always been to defend the accused man and to vilify and discount the female accuser. Remember Clarence Thomas vs. Anita Hill? Rob Porter vs. his two ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby?

It seems the longest-serving Republican senator hasn’t learned from experience. Hatch is older but not necessarily wiser.

Mary Ellen Hickman

Seattle, Washington

