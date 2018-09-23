I was living with my mom in Pittsburgh when I was severely injured in a boat accident. I was lucky to have Medicaid health coverage at the time.

Another boat hit me during a race and I suffered a bad concussion. The head injury threatened my mobility and I had to undergo a lot of expensive tests, including a CT scan. It took me a long while to recover, but I was able to get all the care I needed because of Medicaid.

It worries me that a lot of people don’t have the access to health care I did when I got hurt, and I certainly don’t want to see anyone who has Medicaid coverage today lose it if politics changes.

You never know what’s in store for you, but everyone deserves the peace of mind of having health coverage if something happens. That’s why Utah needs Medicaid.

Trevor Peebles

Salt Lake City

