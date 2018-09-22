PARK CITY — The Summit County Children’s Justice Center has hired Christie Hind as its new director.

As the critical first step in the investigation process of child abuse, the center provides a neutral, child-friendly environment for children to be interviewed by a team of professionals including law enforcement, mental health professionals and members of other agencies.

Hind, who has 25 years of legal, nonprofit and public advocacy experience, will be responsible for handling intake and coordinating interviews, ensuring any necessary support services are provided.

Hind, who will work under the supervision of the Summit County Attorney’s Office, also track active cases and will be responsible for working with Community for Children’s Justice, the nonprofit board that ensures the center’s needs are met.