Pat Reavy of the Deseret News is reporting that Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ruled an April officer-involved shooting of Elijah James Smith in West Valley City as justified:

West Valley officer Nicholaus Green justified in fatal shooting of Elijah James Smith April, DA rules. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) September 21, 2018

Sim Gill goes over 3 body cam videos of West Valley officers present during fatal shooting. pic.twitter.com/PWYpTLmf5o — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) September 21, 2018

This report will be updated.