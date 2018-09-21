Utah’s Kelsey Chugg will begin defense of her U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur crown by teeing off in the first group Saturday morning at the Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

The 27-year-old former Weber State standout, who captured the Women’s Mid-Am title last November in Houston, will tee off at 6:30 a.m. MT with Ellen Port and Marissa Mar. The Mid-Amateur is open to non-collegiate golfers age 25 and older who qualified in regional competition last month.

Teeing off right behind Chugg at 6:41 a.m. MT will be another Utahn, Sue Billek Nyhus, the current coach of the Utah Valley University women’s golf team. A third Utahn in the field is Park City’s Annette Gaiotti, who will tee off at 7:36 a.m. MT. The 65-year-old Gaiotti is the oldest competitor in the field.

The three Utahns are part of the 132-golfer field, which will play two rounds of stroke play on Saturday and Sunday before the field is cut to 64 for match play beginning Monday. The competition will continue Tuesday with two rounds of match play and Wednesday with the quarterfinals and semifinals before an 18-hole final on Thursday.