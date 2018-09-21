THE BASICS

McNeese State (3-0) at No. 25 BYU (2-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 4 p.m. MDT

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,725)

Surface: Natural grass

TV: BYUtv

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

Series: First meeting

Weather: Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s

THE STAKES

For McNeese State… The Cowboys are looking to knock off a ranked FBS team on the road. If they're able to pull it off, it would be one of their biggest wins in school history.

For BYU … The Cougars are trying to avoid a letdown after upsetting then-No. 6 Wisconsin last week, marking one of the biggest victories in school history. BYU is also trying to earn its first home win of the year.

THE TRENDS

For McNeese State … The Cowboys have posted a 7-3 all-time record against teams from the state of Utah — 4-2 against Southern Utah and 3-1 against Weber State.

For BYU … The Cougars are 11-0 over the past 30 years against FCS opponents.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For McNeese State … The Cowboys are underdogs but they won’t be intimidated. They have a lot of fast, talented athletes. Will they be able to match BYU’s physicality?

For BYU … The Cougars should improve to 3-1 if they don't turn the ball over, play loose and execute their game plan. They can’t afford to overlook McNeese State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback

James Tabary, McNeese State quarterback: The senior has completed 72 percent of his passes for 694 yards, six touchdowns and one interception this season.

Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback: At Wisconsin, he threw for only 89 yards but he did what coaches asked him to do — manage the game, make good decisions and avoid turnovers. Will Mangum be asked to throw the ball more against McNeese State?

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s offensive line vs. McNeese State’s front seven: The Cougars will be counted on to provide time for Mangum and open holes for the running backs. Cowboy linebacker BJ Blunt has recorded six tackles-for-loss and five sacks this season.

QUOTABLE

“The weight never concerns me but the height and length of them do because they’re just so long and can get their arms on you and can swallow you up. But the big, big guys, we feel like we can move our guys around. But because they’re athletic up front and they’re long, it presents a problem on our defense.”

— McNeese State coach Lance Guidry

“Instead of sitting around, reading articles from last week’s game or watching highlights or patting each other on the back, we need to be studying McNeese State and what they do. All eyes toward this week’s game and the task at hand.”

— BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb

NEXT UP

On Saturday, Sept. 29, BYU visits Washington. McNeese State hosts Stephen F. Austin.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — McNeese State (4 p.m., BYUtv)

Sept. 29 — at Washington (6:30 p.m., Fox)

Oct. 5 — Utah State (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 13 — Hawaii (TBA)

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (TBA)

Nov. 3 — at Boise State (TBA/ESPN Networks)

Nov. 10 — at UMass (10 a.m./TBA)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times MDT